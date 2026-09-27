Norway coach Stale Solbakken shields Erling Haaland from media storm following Man City's 114-charge guilty verdict

Man City have dominated the news cycle following reports that they have been found guilty of 114 breaches of financial regulations. Haaland, who was originally slated to address the media during the international break, was conspicuously absent from the latest press duties as Norway prepares for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Solbakken’s reference to Rodri highlights the difficult position City players have been placed in during this international window as the Spanish midfielder found himself defending the club's integrity. Fearing a similar interrogation for Haaland, Solbakken decided that silence was the best policy to maintain the striker's scoring rhythm for the national side. The coach explained: "It is of course because we want to concentrate and give him the best possible conditions to concentrate on the match. You all know what the topic has been for the past 24 hours. It has nothing to do with the Nations League and what we are going to do. A good example of that was the press conference Rodri had yesterday."