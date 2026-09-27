Orjan Nyland horror mistake hands Portugal victory as Goncalo Ramos strikes to spoil Erling Haaland goal

The Nations League encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion was billed as a heavyweight clash between Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, though the latter was forced to watch the opening exchanges from the substitutes' bench. Despite the absence of the Al-Nassr superstar from the starting XI, the game burst into life with an incredible tempo. Joao Neves, celebrating his 22nd birthday, nearly marked the occasion with a goal as he directed a header just over the crossbar in the 13th minute, signaling Portugal's early intent to dominate possession and territory.

Norway responded through their talismanic striker, Haaland, who saw a goal-bound effort expertly denied by the legs of Diogo Costa. That missed opportunity proved costly just moments later in the 17th minute. Joao Felix, who had already displayed his clinical nature with a winner against Wales previously, picked up the ball on the edge of the area and calmly slotted it home to give the visitors the lead.