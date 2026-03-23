No stadium: the municipality of San Donato is seeking €74,360 in compensation from Milan

Inter and Milan have purchased the Meazza Stadium in Milan to build a new ground at San Siro.

Consequently, the Rossoneri management are leaving the San Donato Milanese area.





Il Giorno reports that the municipality south-east of the Lombardy capital is now asking Milan to reimburse it €74,360 for expenses incurred by the local authority, including consultancy fees, in-depth studies and technical and bureaucratic procedures for the examination of the project, which envisaged the construction of a 70,000-seat stadium in the San Francesco area.





The bill was presented by the municipality of San Donato Milanese to the company Sportlifecity (90% owned by Milan) as provided for by the clause stipulating a maximum of €220,000.





Mayor Francesco Squeri announced this at the latest council meeting, responding to a question from councillors of the Democratic Party.



