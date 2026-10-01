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Moataz Elgammal

'No regrets' - Zinedine Zidane breaks his silence on the Marco Materazzi headbutt ahead of France vs Italy

Z. Zidane
France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Zinedine Zidane has openly discussed his infamous clash with Marco Materazzi during the 2006 World Cup final, insisting he holds no regrets over the incident. Speaking before his first home match as France manager against Italy, Zidane addressed the historic moment while looking forward to a highly emotional return to the Stade de France in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

  • Confronting the ghost of Berlin

    Zidane faced questions about his final match as a player during a Thursday press conference. He was sent off in extra time of the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Materazzi in the chest.

    Ahead of France's UEFA Nations League tie with Italy, Zidane clarified his feelings about the red card that defined his playing exit. France have won their opening two fixtures 1-0 away from home, making Friday an anticipated homecoming for the recently appointed manager.

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    Zero regrets over the incident

    Despite the magnitude of the final, which Italy ultimately won on penalties, Zidane remains steadfast in his perspective. When asked about the footage that continues to circulate globally, Zidane offered a brutally honest reflection on the infamous clash.

    "I haven’t spoken to Materazzi since that day. I’m not proud of what I did, I’ve always said that, but at the same time I have no regrets. It is part of my career. Fortunately, that is not all that I did in my career. There are positive and enjoyable moments, and I prefer to remember those. You can’t just have a career of all great moments."

  • Emotional return to home soil

    Friday marks a significant milestone as Zidane steps into the home dugout at the Stade de France for the first time since succeeding Didier Deschamps in late July. His last appearance at the stadium was as a player in a friendly against Mexico in 2006.

    Zidane expressed immense excitement about the capacity crowd of nearly 80,000 supporters. France will take to the pitch without Kylian Mbappe, who withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury, but Zidane insisted he has a squad of 23 capable players to rely on.

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    What is next for France?

    France host Italy on Friday before turning their attention to the remainder of their UEFA Nations League campaign. Zidane will aim to secure a crucial home victory to cement their position at the top of Group A, while continuing to integrate his tactical vision without key players like Mbappe.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA