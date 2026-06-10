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No dream homecoming for Thomas Muller? Bayern legend casts doubt on returning as director or president after retirement
Muller plays down Bayern return
Since ending his 25-year association with Bayern to join Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer in August 2025, speculation regarding Muller returning to the club in an executive capacity has been relentless.
The 36-year-old climbed the ranks from the youth academy in 2000 all the way to the first team, leading many supporters to assume he will eventually transition into a prominent boardroom role. However, speaking in a recent interview with BILD, the forward firmly pumped the brakes on these soaring expectations. While presenting himself as a brand ambassador, Muller made it abundantly clear that stepping straight into the boardroom is not on his immediate agenda.
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German forward in no rush for key role
When asked if supporters could hope for a swift reunion, Muller was appreciative but extremely cautious. "In the long run, I am not ruling anything out. I currently cannot imagine that this will become relevant anytime soon," he explained.
The legendary attacker boasts an unmatched trophy cabinet, having secured 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League crowns, six DFB-Pokals, and two FIFA Club World Cups in Munich. Yet, he stressed that leading the club requires far more than on-pitch success.
"You cannot do a job in a leadership position at Bayern Munich in passing," he added.
Football future remains completely open
At this stage, the 2014 World Cup winner remains entirely undecided about his professional path once he finally hangs up his boots. Having scored 45 goals in 131 appearances for Germany, his legacy is secure, and he recently added one Canadian Cup with Vancouver to his extensive collection.
"Do I want to stay in the football business? Do I want to get a taste of the coaching business at some point? Those are the questions I will ask myself in due course," he noted. Instead of rushing into a high-pressure environment, Muller plans to dedicate more time to personal passions, jokingly stating: "I am thinking more about golf."
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Bayern president talks up hero's return
Just three months after Muller left Bavaria to begin his MLS adventure, Bayern's current president, Herbert Hainer, revealed he advised the attacker to head to the United States if he wishes to keep working in sports after his playing career ends. As well as seeing Muller as a possible brand ambassador for Bayern, Hainer added: "He could even succeed me one day."