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'Life writes the best stories!' – Niko Kovac sends message after Germany snubbed striker delivers BVB victory
Kovac delighted as Dortmund maintain flawless start
Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac lauded his side's resilience after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga's marquee matchday fixture. The result ensured BVB started a league campaign with four consecutive wins for the first time in eleven years.
Maxi Beier scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute to send Kovac's men into the international break at the top of the table.
The manager emphasized the importance of grinding out tough away victories against quality domestic opposition.
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Manager hails Beier response following national snub
Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Kovac expressed special satisfaction for match-winner Beier. The 23-year-old forward found the net shortly after being left out of the national team selection.
Kovac noted that individual disappointment often creates the backdrop for defining moments on the pitch.
"Life writes the most beautiful stories," Kovac said. "Maxi Beier isn’t with the national team, but today he was the one who scored. I’m thrilled for him, and it ultimately shows that we have a great squad and a great player in Maxi, and that he has rewarded himself with this goal today."
Tactical patience unlocks stubborn Stuttgart defense
Kovac praised his squad's tactical discipline during a closely contested encounter that required immense patience. After an evenly matched opening period, second-half substitutions featuring Jobe Bellingham and Kosta Karetsas turned the tide in Dortmund's favour.
Bellingham delivered a precise low cross into the six-yard box for Beier to sweep home.
The head coach noted that having versatile options off the bench remains BVB's greatest strength this term.
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Break offers well-earned rest before intense schedule
With the victory secured, Kovac confirmed that non-international squad members will receive rest before preparing for an intense autumn schedule. Following the three-week hiatus, Dortmund face nine matches in just 30 days starting with Werder Bremen.
The Croatian manager expressed complete confidence that his players can maintain their high standards across all competitions.
"Now, he can take a few days off and work from home," Kovac concluded regarding Beier.
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