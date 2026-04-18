Borussia Dortmund suspect 'serious' knee injury for star defender amid fears of third ACL tear

The incident occurred in the 42nd minute of the encounter at the PreZero Arena. Sule slipped uncomfortably while attempting to clear the ball, immediately clutching his left knee in visible distress. The gravity of the situation was compounded by the fact that the ball struck his raised arm during the fall, leading to a VAR-assisted penalty for the hosts.

Dortmund's hierarchy did little to downplay the severity of the issue following the final whistle. Managing director for sport Lars Ricken confirmed the initial diagnosis is worrying. "There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He is sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee. Now we have to wait for further investigations," Ricken told reporters.