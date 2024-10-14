William Troost-Ekong Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations 2023Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Nigeria left raging as squad is stranded in 'abandoned airport' ahead of Libya clash - as captain William Troost-Ekong insists Super Eagles won't be playing in call for government intervention

Nigeria's national team claims it has been stranded for hours in an abandoned Libyan airport after their flight was diverted, leading to outrage.

  • Nigeria players stranded in Libya
  • Captain calls for government intervention
  • Nigeria scheduled to face Libya on Tuesday
