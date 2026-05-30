AFP
'Highly regarded internally' - Nicolas Jackson to get chance to impress Xabi Alonso as Chelsea to welcome back striker after Bayern loan spell
Chelsea plan to assess Jackson under Alonso
Chelsea are preparing to reintegrate Jackson into the first-team squad following his return from a season-long loan at Bayern. The club's current plan is to allow new head coach Alonso to evaluate the Senegal international before making a decision on his future. Jackson spent the 2025-26 campaign in Germany and is now set to return as Chelsea begin a new era under Alonso.
Daily Mail indicate the 24-year-old remains highly regarded within the club despite his temporary departure. The Blues have already received enquiries from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. However, while a transfer remains possible if a significant offer arrives, the current intention is for Jackson to be given the chance to prove himself to Alonso when the Spaniard officially starts work on July 1.
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Chelsea review the striker's future
Jackson's move to Bayern was reportedly largely influenced by the loss of confidence of former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. With Maresca no longer at the club, the conditions for a potential return have changed significantly. Chelsea's hierarchy are understood to be open-minded about Jackson's future. While they want Alonso to assess the striker personally, they are also willing to consider market opportunities should suitable offers emerge during the transfer window.
Competition for places could shape Jackson's future
Jackson faces significant competition in Chelsea's attacking ranks. Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha are all currently part of the club's striker options, creating a crowded situation ahead of the new campaign.
The absence of European football next season could further complicate matters. With fewer matches available for rotation, Alonso may need to reduce the size of his squad to keep players satisfied with their minutes.
Jackson's versatility could strengthen his case. Unlike some of Chelsea's other centre-forward options, he can also operate in wide attacking positions, giving Alonso additional tactical flexibility.
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World Cup duty before Chelsea return
Jackson's immediate focus will be on international duty with Senegal at the World Cup, which begins on June 11. As a result, Alonso will initially monitor the striker from afar before working with him directly in pre-season. Once he returns to London, Jackson will have the opportunity to stake his claim for a place in Chelsea's plans for 2026-27. His performances during pre-season could prove decisive as the club weighs up whether to keep him or consider offers from interested suitors.