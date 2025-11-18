Nico Paz is a magician! Como must not 'cage' star player who can pull a goal 'out of his hat', says coach Cesc Fabregas

Inter are preparing to make a major statement in the upcoming transfer window by submitting a €58 million (£49m/$63m) bid for Paz. The club view the young midfielder as a long-term partner for Lautaro Martinez and believe his creativity and versatility would strengthen their attack for years to come. However, Inter face a significant obstacle in Madrid. The Spanish giants hold a buy back clause on Paz, reportedly valued at €8 million in 2025, €9 million in 2026 and €10 million in 2027. This contractual leverage gives Madrid the power to either block the move or bring the player back at a fraction of Inter’s proposed offer, complicating the Nerazzurri’s ambitious pursuit.

Como President Mirwan Suwarso addressed Paz's transfer situation, explaining that Real Madrid are fully entitled to re-sign him based on the terms agreed in the original deal. He made it clear that the club respects the arrangement and that the player's future remains his own choice. Suwarso said: “I couldn’t care less. It’s a situation we agreed on from the beginning. Real Madrid are allowed to buy him back whenever they want. It’s up to Nico to decide what he wants to do with his future. We are very happy to have him. We like to build a home for him in Como. He chose to stay this season, and we take it day by day. We see how it goes. Does he go back to Madrid next season? Madrid have every right to do that. Will he stay with us? It’s up to him whether he wants it or not.”