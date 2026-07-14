'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!' - Nico O'Reilly relishing Lionel Messi 'challenge' as England prepare to face Argentina GOAT in World Cup semi-finals

O'Reilly is expected to face one of the toughest assignments in football when England take on Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals. The Man City youngster could be tasked with containing Messi as the two sides battle for a place in the final.

Messi arrives in outstanding form. The Argentina captain opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria, equalling Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals before extending his tally further. The 39-year-old has now scored eight goals at this tournament, taking his overall World Cup total to 21. He is level with France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.