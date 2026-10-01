Nico O'Reilly forced out of England squad through injury as Man City left-back returns to club for assessment

O'Reilly's hopes of making a sustained impact during the current international window have been dashed following an unfortunate training ground incident. The Manchester City academy graduate, who successfully transitioned into a senior role under former manager Pep Guardiola, was a notable absentee during the Three Lions' recent victory over Czechia and has now been officially released from duty to return to Manchester.

The Football Association confirmed the news via a formal update, explaining that the versatile defender would not be available for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. 'Nico O'Reilly has returned to Manchester City and will play no part in the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures,' the statement read. 'No further replacements are planned as the Three Lions prepare to face Croatia in Rijeka on Saturday before returning to Wembley to take on Czechia on Tuesday.'