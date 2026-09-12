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Juventus v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

‘He has a huge aura’ - Juventus striker Nick Woltemade reveals first impressions of Luciano Spalletti

N. Woltemade
Juventus
L. Spalletti
Serie A

Nick Woltemade has opened up on his first impressions of manager Luciano Spalletti during a recent interview. The talented forward admitted that he and his family were immediately struck by the coach's immense aura and clear tactical vision.

  • The first meeting with Spalletti

    Woltemade has recently sat down for an extensive interview with DAZNto discuss his career and his current progress under manager Spalletti. The German striker joined Bianconeri on loan from Newcastle in the summer. The forward took the opportunity to reflect on his early experiences working alongside the highly respected Tuscan coach. Adjusting to a new managerial approach is always a crucial step for any player, and Woltemade appears to be embracing the challenge enthusiastically.

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    Struck by an immense aura

    During the interview, Woltemade was eager to share the details of his very first encounter with Spalletti. The attacker revealed that the manager left an immediate and lasting impression on both him and his family.

    “When I met Spalletti for the first time with my family, we all thought one single thing: aura," Woltemade explained. "He has a huge aura, he seems calm, but he is very clear in what he wants both on the pitch and off it."

  • Clear vision on and off the pitch

    With a strong foundation now established, Woltemade is incredibly optimistic about his ongoing development under Spalletti's guidance. The forward feels that he is currently in the perfect environment to elevate his game to the next level.

    He noted that the Tuscan coach wasted no time in getting to work, immediately focusing on specific areas for improvement, saying: "He is helping me a lot and immediately began working closely with me to help me improve. I am certain I will become a better player under him."

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    Looking toward a bright future

    He made his debut for Juve this season during their 1-1 draw against AC Milan, coming on in the second half. Now, Woltemade will be hoping to start when the Bianconeri visit Sassuolo in their next Serie A match.

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV