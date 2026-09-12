‘He has a huge aura’ - Juventus striker Nick Woltemade reveals first impressions of Luciano Spalletti

During the interview, Woltemade was eager to share the details of his very first encounter with Spalletti. The attacker revealed that the manager left an immediate and lasting impression on both him and his family.

“When I met Spalletti for the first time with my family, we all thought one single thing: aura," Woltemade explained. "He has a huge aura, he seems calm, but he is very clear in what he wants both on the pitch and off it."