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Neymar and Thiago Mendes feud reignites as Vasco star snubs Santos superstar in frosty handshake exchange
The snub heard around Brazil
Tensions were high at São Januário even before the whistle blew for the match between Vasco and Santos. During the traditional pre-match greetings, Mendes deliberately left Neymar "hanging," refusing to shake the hand of the Santos number 10.
The moment was captured by cameras and quickly went viral, prompting Neymar's official social media page to respond with a lamenting emoji. The atmosphere was further intensified by the home supporters, as torcedores distributed masks of Neymar crying.
Neymar’s close friend, Jota Amancio, did not hold back in his criticism of the Vasco midfielder. Invoking a famous sentiment from Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, Amancio took to social media to fire a shot at Mendes.
He referenced a story involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho, where the latter suggested that true superstars are generally easy-going, while lesser players often possess an ego.
- AFP
Bad blood from Paris and Lyon
The animosity between the two Brazilians is not a new development, rooted in a violent encounter from 2020 during a Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.
On that occasion, Mendes was sent off for a reckless tackle that left Neymar with a serious ankle sprain. Despite Mendes issuing a public apology at the time, the incident left a lasting mark.
"A player applies an irresponsible, violent scissors tackle from the side, crosses the physical space of another without even a defensive option. We didn't measure this throughout the game where Neymar suffered the traditional rotation of fouls, and always violent, and with this, we are feeding this type of player and attitude. This way, football will really lose. UNTIL WHEN WILL THE GUILT BE THE VICTIM'S?" Neymar Senior wrote at the time.
Verbal fireworks at São Januário
The rivalry resumed earlier this year when both players returned to Brazilian football, leading to a heated confrontation in the first half of a recent meeting. Neymar was visibly frustrated by a foul and confronted Mendes, leading to a physical altercation where Neymar fell to the ground after Mendes touched his face.
Both players received yellow cards for their roles in the disturbance, but the verbal exchange continued well into the tunnel at the halftime interval.
Speaking to the media after that specific flare-up, Neymar offered a blunt assessment of his opponent’s character. "He always wants to start trouble, he always wants to act like a tough guy, it's always like that. With all respect, he's an idiot," Neymar told Sportv.
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Provocations and the road ahead
The hostility in the stands mirrored the friction on the pitch, with Vasco fans targeting Neymar throughout the afternoon. The distribution of provocative masks and the hostile reception during the warm-ups highlighted how personal this rivalry has become for both the players and the fanbases involved.
As the Brasileirão season progresses, both clubs face crucial continental and domestic assignments. Vasco is set to face Olimpia in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana before a tough league encounter against Palmeiras. Meanwhile, Santos will look to bounce back in their own Sudamericana tie against Macará.
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