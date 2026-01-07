instagram/neymarjr
Neymar spends £50m on two Batman vehicles and private jet as Brazilian superstar shows off stunning collection
A superhero's garage
Neymar has never been shy about showcasing his opulent lifestyle, but his latest acquisition has taken his penchant for luxury toys to a cinematic level. The 33-year-old forward took to Instagram this week, displaying something that looks more like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster than a footballer’s driveway.
In the images, the Santos star is seen standing proudly next to three blacked-out machines that form the centrepiece of his transport portfolio. The newest addition is a faithful replica of the Batmobile, a vehicle so aggressive in its design that it looks ready for combat rather than a commute.
Neymar captioned the post with a simple but telling message: "Dreams can come true." For the Brazilian, owning the vehicle is the culmination of a long-standing obsession with the DC Comics character, even if the purchase comes with a significant practical drawback. Despite costing a seven-figure sum, the car is not road legal. Its tank-like dimensions and lack of standard safety features mean it cannot be registered for public use, rendering it a £1.3m showpiece that must remain strictly on private land.
Three years in the making
The Batmobile was not a simple dealership purchase. It is a bespoke piece of engineering that required a monumental effort to bring to life. According to reports, the vehicle was transferred to Neymar’s personal garage from the Dream Car Museum near Sao Paulo.
The construction of the machine was a labour of love involving a team of 50 people who worked for three years to complete the project. Every detail has been crafted to replicate the menacing aesthetic of the Caped Crusader's ride, ensuring it stands out even in a garage filled with supercars.
This latest purchase is merely the finishing touch to a specific "Batman" themed section of his assets. Parked alongside the car in the social media snap was his custom "Batcopter." The helicopter is a marvel of aviation, worth a reported £10m. It features custom interior stitching and branding inspired by the superhero, ensuring he travels the skies of Brazil in appropriate style.
Completing the trio is his Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet. Valued at approximately £37m, the aircraft is his primary method for long-haul international travel. When combined, these three vehicles alone represent an investment of nearly £50m.
A fanatic's dedication
Neymar’s love for Batman is well-documented. He has often celebrated goals with gestures referencing the character and has a tattoo of the superhero on his back. In 2022, his fandom saw him walk the red carpet at the Paris premiere of The Batman, where he was pictured alongside lead actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.
While the "Bat-fleet" grabs the headlines, the rest of Neymar’s collection remains formidable. The striker boasts an incredible array of luxury vehicles for more conventional journeys. Last year, he purchased a Rolls-Royce Ghost for £300,000. His garage also reportedly houses a Bentley Continental GT, an Aston Martin DBX, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Mercedes G Wagon, and a rare Maserati MC12.
Funded by Saudi millions
The financial firepower required to curate such a collection was significantly boosted by his spell in the Saudi Pro League. Neymar joined Al-Hilal in 2023 on a contract that reshaped the landscape of football earnings.
Although his time in the Middle East was marred by a serious knee injury that restricted him to just seven appearances, he continued to earn an eye-popping £2.5m a week. Over the course of his year-and-a-half stay, he reportedly pocketed a total of £193.8m.
Neymar has since taken a significant pay cut to return to his boyhood club, Santos, in 2025. However, with a reported net worth of over £330m, the Brazilian icon remains one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet, with more than enough disposable income to turn his childhood comic book dreams into reality.
