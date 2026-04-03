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Neymar meltdown? Santos boss Cuca fumes as superstar earns 'unnecessary' suspension ahead of Flamengo blockbuster
Talismanic display marred by petulance
Neymar’s match-winning contribution was overshadowed by a late disciplinary lapse in the 86th minute following a heated confrontation with Remo’s Diego Hernandez. The Brazilian superstar reacted aggressively to a heavy challenge from Hernandez, sparking an on-field scuffle that forced referee Savio Pereira Sampaio to issue a caution for unsporting behaviour. Before this booking, the number 10 had been the game's standout performer, providing a pinpoint assist for Thaciano’s opener and playing a pivotal role in the build-up to Moises' second goal.
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Cuca laments avoidable caution
The Santos manager was visibly annoyed by the lack of discipline shown by his star player, especially given the magnitude of the upcoming fixture in Rio de Janeiro. Cuca insisted that the experienced forward should have maintained his composure to avoid the referee’s notebook, despite the provocations on the pitch.
As quoted by UOL, Cuca said: “If you look at the play, he gets nudged from behind by one player, then another. He went for it, a Remo player came and tackled him, in the heat of the moment, I think he could have been more cautious. But the referee decided to act differently and gave him the card. He's a player who was caught up in the heat of the moment, he's hot-headed, but in my opinion, he could have avoided that card.
"We have to plan how we're going to play Sunday's game; it's a shame to lose Neymar. He was right next to me, I don't think I needed to give him the card, I could have managed the game. Anyway, he ended up getting the card and will miss an important match.”
World Cup ambitions dented
The suspension carries significant weight beyond the league standings, as Neymar is currently striving to secure his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup. A standout performance at the Maracana would have served as a perfect audition for the Italian coach, but this latest disciplinary lapse may raise questions regarding his temperament.
Cuca added: “He's a very important player who, in two flashes of brilliance today, put two players in front of goal and was crucial for us. [Neymar] is quite resentful in there, for him it would be a very important game against Flamengo. But it's still important for us, even if he doesn't go.”
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Maracana survival without the icon
Santos must now travel to face Flamengo without their most creative outlet, placing immense pressure on Cuca to find a tactical solution against the league's heavyweights at the Maracana. Currently languishing in 13th place, Peixe sit four points behind sixth-placed Flamengo and already trail leaders Palmeiras by 12 points, making a positive result in Rio essential to avoid falling further adrift in the Serie A standings.