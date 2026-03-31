Neymar opens up on 'crushing' pressure of playing in Brazil while hailing former PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe

Neymar did not hold back when describing the environment surrounding the Selecao, emphasizing that the "crushing" nature of the fans and media creates a suffocating atmosphere for even the most seasoned icons.

"It's a high price to pay to be a player, it's difficult, because in Brazil it's very grueling," Neymar declared, as quoted by Globo Esporte. "People really crush you. They don't understand that you're a normal person. It's all good: it's tough; I'm incredibly grateful, but I worked for this, but I'm a human being. I have the same feelings as you, I also suffer, I feel pain, I wake up in a bad mood, I cry, I get angry, I get happy, it's normal. Why can't I do normal things?"