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Neymar grabs goal & assist in 'important' Santos training match after putting Brazil squad snub behind him
Neymar shines in Santos training match
Santos took advantage of the international break to hold a training match between the first team and the Under-20 side at CT Rei Pele. The session was vital for head coach Cuca as he prepares his squad for their upcoming clash against Remo at the Vila Belmiro. While the exact scoreline of the private match remains under wraps, Neymar evidently made his mark, putting in a strong shift as he continues his recovery.
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Forward relishes return to the pitch
Neymar revealed his delight at returning to the scoresheet and helping his teammates during the session. "It’s important, right? Both for our team's training and for the younger guys too. I’ve been on the other side, and I know how huge a game like this is in a youth career. It’s an opportunity for all of them as well," Neymar told the club’s official media, as per ESPN Brasil. "We’re happy to be doing this kind of practice. After these long days without matches, it’s good for getting our rhythm back. It was good, it was fun to take part. It's all good. A goal and an assist, everything is perfect (laughs)."
Ancelotti stands firm on squad selection
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has remained remarkably firm regarding his current selection criteria. The Italian coach has faced a barrage of questions from the media and former players alike who are desperate to see the nation's all-time leading scorer back in the famous yellow shirt. Ancelotti, however, is prioritising the collective dynamic as he builds toward the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Selecao boss recently addressed the noise, stating: "I observe everything, I listen to everything. But my role is to make decisions. It's normal that everyone can have an opinion, because football isn't a university... football isn't an exact science. Everyone has their opinion, and I have to respect everyone's opinion." This stance has left Neymar with a race against time to prove his physical readiness before the final tournament roster is locked in.
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The road to the 2026 World Cup
Neymar’s window of opportunity is narrowing as the countdown to the World Cup continues. Santos currently have 14 matches scheduled across the Copa do Brasil, Copa Sudamericana, and the Brasileiro before Ancelotti is expected to announce his definitive squad. Every minute on the pitch will be a trial for the 34-year-old, who has dealt with several physical setbacks that previously kept him out of matches against the likes of Cruzeiro. The immediate objective for the forward is to maintain his momentum in the upcoming league fixture against Remo on April 2. By proving he can handle the rigours of domestic competition consistently, Neymar hopes to silence the doubters and confirm that he is still the player capable of leading Brazil to their sixth world title. For now, a goal and an assist on the training ground serves as a timely reminder of what he still brings to the table.