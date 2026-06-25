Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Neymar reportedly pulls out of discussions with FC Cincinnati after meeting with team leaders

Transfers
Scotland vs Brazil
Scotland
Brazil
World Cup
Neymar
FC Cincinnati
Santos FC
Major League Soccer

Brazilian superstar Neymar has reportedly pulled out of conversations with FC Cincinnati after being frustrated by slow progress on a potential move, according to The Athletic. Despite months of talks, the outlet reports the Major League Soccer side never made a offer to the 34-year-old. Neymar made his long-awaited first appearance in the World Cup on Wednesday.

  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Fruitless conversations

    The Athletic reported that FC Cincinnati Sporting Director Chris Albright and President Jeff Berding visited Brazil in April to meet with Neymar and his father. According to the outlet, Neymar was open to the move to Ohio if the finances were right, but nothing concrete was offered.

    • Advertisement
  • Neymar Santos 2025-2026Getty Images

    Still open to MLS

    Despite moving away from conversations with FC Cincinnati, Neymar remains open to joining MLS if the situation is right, according to the report. His contract with Santos wraps at the end of the year, and he has six goals and four assists in 15 appearances with the club.

    Neymar has 79 goals in 129 caps for Brazil and has 216 league goals in club play, lining up for some of the biggest clubs in the world - including Barcelona and PSG.

  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Currently in action

    Neymar made his long-awaited return to Brazil, after not featuring for the team in 2024 or 2025, against Scotland on Wednesday night in a 3-0 win.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH49-SCO-BRAAFP

    What comes next?

    Brazil await their Round of 32 opponent, whom they will face in Houston on Monday. FC Cincinnati resume action after the World Cup break on July 22.