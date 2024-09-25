Neymar Al-HilalGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Neymar comeback claims quashed as Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus confirms Brazil superstar won't return to pitch until new year

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueJ. JesusBrazil

Talk of an imminent comeback for Neymar has been quashed by Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus, who doesn't expect the Brazilian back until the new year.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Neymar damaged his knee in October 2023
  • Is back on the training pitch following recovery
  • Still a long way to go before returning to action
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below