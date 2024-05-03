Julen LopeteguiGetty Images
Danny Ryan

Bayern Munich consider move to appoint Julen Lopetegui as Harry Kane and Co's new manager despite advanced talks with West Ham

BundesligaBayern MunichThomas TuchelJulen LopeteguiTransfers

Former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is now in the frame to succeed Thomas Tuchel as Bayern Munich boss.

  • Lopetegui out of work since Wolves exit
  • Rangnick rejects chance to join Bayern
  • Tuchel hints at possible U-turn
