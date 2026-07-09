Getty Images Sport
Newcastle agree £50m deal to beat Aston Villa to signing of Freiburg and Switzerland star
Newcastle clinch Manzambi deal
According to Sky Sport, Newcastle have reached a complete agreement with Freiburg to sign Switzerland midfielder Manzambi for a total transfer package worth €60m (£51m). This staggering fee will represent a record sale in the Bundesliga club's history. The St James' Park outfit are currently finalising the last details with the 20-year-old’s representatives to wrap up the transfer swiftly.
- AFP
Villa miss midfield target
Fellow Premier League clubs Aston Villa were also intensively pursuing the talented central midfielder to reinforce their squad. Unai Emery's side have been searching for midfield additions after their key man, Amadou Onana, sustained a severe cruciate ligament injury. However, the Magpies' aggressive movement in the transfer market has successfully seen them edge out Villa in the race for the player's signature.
World Cup performances impress
Manzambi has remained outstanding on the international stage, breaking a historic record at the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland. During their 4-1 group-stage victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, he became the youngest player in tournament history to score two or more goals in a single match as a substitute. His impressive return of three goals and two assists in four tournament outings has seen his market value soar.
- Getty Images Sport
New signing reinforces Magpies
Once his World Cup campaign concludes, the player is expected to fly to Tyneside to undergo a medical before linking up with Eddie Howe's squad. Manzambi arrives on the back of a mature domestic campaign, having made 27 Bundesliga appearances and scored five goals last season. His arrival is projected to provide a much-needed injection of creativity and energy into Newcastle’s midfield, following Sandro Tonali's recent departure to Tottenham.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting