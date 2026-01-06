Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issues strong response to Man Utd job links after being backed to replace Ruben Amorim by pair of club legends

Quizzed on whether any opportunity could lure him away from the North East, Howe added: “No, not at this current time. The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job. The relationships I have with the people around me.

“Now, that's not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club. But, at the moment, I am very happy. We have made some great appointments in the roles we needed to fill and as long as I can express myself in the best way possible, the best version of myself to help the players and the club (I'll stay).

“Because ultimately, for any club to be successful, there has to be unity from top to bottom and a good feeling between everybody. I've had an unbelievable relationship with the board here since I've come to the football club and that's never changed.

“I consider myself very lucky to have that because there are very few managers that have the time to build those relationships and to have the confidence and trust within each other. I think that is really important and if you have all those things, you have a higher chance of being successful.

“There is no guarantee, but you have a higher chance if those relationships are working. I'm very happy and I hope that continues for a long time.”

While happy at Newcastle, where he has been since November 2021, Howe knows that long-term planning is difficult in Premier League management. He went on to say, with Amorim and Enzo Maresca being relieved of their duties at United and Chelsea respectively early in 2026: “I laugh because longevity is such a strange one because you don't set out to have a timeline, you set out to win games. It's always the next game, then the next. You are working week to week and game to game.

“Of course you have to have a longer-term vision and you have to plan well. You have to see what your team looks like in the future. You have to have good relationships around you. You have to have good relationships with the players. You have to have a mixture of all those things. That has led me to this point now and at my previous job.

“I don't know whether longevity is going out of the game in the role that I am in; somebody might tell me some stats that contradict that. It feels more difficult to stay in one place for a long time because I think attention spans and appetites for seeing the same person all the time is less attractive these days.”