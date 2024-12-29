Everton FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Newcastle set sights on Dominic Calvert-Lewin - but will wait until the summer to make a move for Everton striker

NewcastleD. Calvert-LewinTransfersEvertonPremier League

Newcastle are teeing up a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

  • Calvert-Lewin contract expires in 2025
  • Wanted by Newcastle and Eddie Howe
  • Magpies willing to wait until summer
