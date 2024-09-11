'I'll never forget' - New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara remembers 9/11, his father's firefighting heroics, honors victims with MLS club

The 33-year-old NYC native shared what 9/11 means to him, the Red Bulls and his firefighter father

Twenty-three years after the World Trade Center towers fell, the tragedy of 9/11 is still felt around the world.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and dozens of first responders died after a terrorist attack in New York City. The event directly transformed lives of millions, not just New Yorkers and those in Washington D.C., but around the world. Forever.

Following the 9/11 tragedy, sports played an important role in bringing back hope for those in the tri-state area (New York, Connecticut and New Jersey). Who can forget President George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch at New York Yankees game or the Jets beating the Patriots? For the past 12 years, the New York Red Bulls have also paid tribute to the victims with the intent of never forgetting what happened that solemn day.

"Throughout the month of September, '11 Days of Service' has truly become a cornerstone community initiative for our club," Marc de Grandpré, president of New York Red Bulls, said in a statement. "Now in our 12th year, the entire organization, along with our partners, is honored to have the opportunity to give back to our neighbors who embody the true spirit of our community. Twenty-three years later, we stand united in remembering the heroes and families affected by this tragic day in our country's history."

For Ryan Meara, memories of that harrowing day still hold firm. The Yonkers, New York native, who plays goalkeeper for the New York Red Bulls, was just 10 years old and in a class room when the tragedy occurred in downtown Manhattan.

He recalls the look in the face of his school principal walking into the classroom, with everyone immediately knowing something wasn't right. He was picked up from school later that day by his mother, tears in her eyes, and it confirmed his fears: something terrible had happened. That same morning, Meara's father Jack, a now-40-year veteran of the New York Fire Department, saw his shift end before the first attack at 8:14 am ET.

As the resident homegrown New Yorker of the Red Bulls, Meara spoke with GOAL about the team's 11 Days of Service initiative, and shared his personal memories from 9/11.