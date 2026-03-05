Sam McGill/ Street Soccer/ GOAL
How a mind-blowing new football shirt is tackling homelessness head on
Football for good
The charity supports adults and young people who are going through complex challenges in life, with the aim of creating positive outcomes for a better future. They run more than 60 free, inclusive football drop-in sessions a week across London and Scotland, as well as specialist mental health provision, and are making a lasting impact. Street Soccer's sessions have given a sense of belonging to 94 percent of their players, while 80 percent now have hope for the future.
Street Soccer drop vibrant football shirt
As they look to raise both awareness and funds for the charity, Street Soccer have linked up with Glasgow-based luxury textile creatives Timorous Beasties and cult sportswear brand O'Neills to drop a one-off football shirt.
The wavey design features Timorous Beasties' iconic 'Berkeley Blooms' print, where psychedelic florals and tangled vines twist and swirl around a classic vertical stripe - a subtle nod to traditional football shirts. It's finished with a distinctive floral Street Soccer shield crest, crisp white and navy collar and sleeve trims, and an embroidered Timorous Beasties hem tag.
The word 'Hope' is front and centre, acting as the shirt's sponsor. Hope has been at the heart of Street Soccer’s mission throughout its 17-year journey and remains a constant thread running through its free football sessions and wraparound community support.
Chelsea and Scotland star Erin Cuthbert is among those to have modelled the shirt, with Liverpool legend Andy Robertson and music icon Susan Boyle also supporting the cause.
'This shirt is for everyone'
Speaking on the unique release, Street Soccer founder and CEO David Duke MBE said: "We wanted to create a football shirt that felt different, and something people would be genuinely proud to wear.
"The 'Berkeley Blooms' design isn’t what you’d normally expect from a football shirt, but that’s what makes it special. The flowers in bloom represent growth, and that reflects how we support our players to develop and live their lives to the fullest. At a time when the world and everyday life can feel heavy and overwhelming, hope really matters. It's one of our core values at Street Soccer, and this shirt becomes a symbol of that. What chance have we got if we don’t have hope?
"This shirt is for everyone, just like Street Soccer. It works as a statement piece on and off the pitch and can be worn your own way. We're delighted to collaborate with Timorous Beasties and O’Neills on it, bringing together grassroots football and world-class design, showing what can be achieved when people from diverse backgrounds come together with a shared purpose."
- Sam McGill/ Street Soccer
Continuing the fight against homelessness & more
All proceeds will go to Street Soccer and continuing the fight against homelessness, adverse mental health and isolation across England and Scotland through the beautiful game. Each individual shirt sale provides more than 20 hours of support to players in need.
The jersey is now available to pre-order HERE for £74.99, with the first delivery of stock slated for late April 2026.
Advertisement