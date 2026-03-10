Getty Images
'He needs to change'- Endrick losing 'connection' with Lyon team-mates & repeating mistakes made at Real Madrid, claims World Cup winner
A promising start hits the buffers
After arriving in France with significant fanfare during the January window, Endrick’s temporary switch from Real Madrid initially looked like a masterstroke. The striker netted five goals in his first 10 appearances, providing the clinical edge Lyon had desperately lacked. However, the honeymoon period has ended abruptly. The Brazilian has failed to find the net since early February, with his recent performances in a Coupe de France exit to Lens and a frustrating 1-1 draw against Paris FC in Ligue 1 highlighting a growing disconnect. Previously hailed for his ability to link play, the teenager now appears isolated within Paulo Fonseca's tactical system as Lyon endure a four-match winless streak.
Concerns over selfish decision-making
Speaking on RMC’s After Foot programme, 2018 World Cup winner Umtiti offered a blunt assessment of the 19-year-old's current struggles. "Lately, I've noticed he's struggling a bit to find his place on the pitch," Umtiti observed. "His connection with his teammates isn't the same anymore. It's clear he needs to score goals. As soon as he gets the ball, his first thought is to shoot. What bothers me is that he was already doing that at times at Real Madrid. When he arrived in Lyon, I thought he'd understood, and that's great. He needs to change that; he needs his team-mates. What he's doing isn't going to help him."
Navigating the road to the World Cup
The stakes are incredibly high for Endrick, who moved to the Groupama Stadium specifically to secure the regular minutes needed to impress Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti. With the World Cup on the horizon, Endrick is under immense pressure to prove he can be a disciplined focal point for the Selecao. He will hope to be called into the squad for upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia.
A crucial European audition
Endrick’s opportunity for redemption arrives quickly as Lyon transitions from domestic disappointment to the Europa League. This Thursday, Paulo Fonseca's team will travel to Spain for a crucial round-of-16 first leg against Celta Vigo, providing a direct opportunity for the young attacker. Following the trip to Galicia, a demanding league clash against Le Havre awaits. With Lyon's season teetering on the edge of a slump, Endrick must demonstrate a more mature, collective approach if he is to silence his critics and prove that he has truly learned from his time in Madrid.
