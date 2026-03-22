National team: Luca Toni’s shake-up: “Palestra and Chiesa start, Bastoni and Locatelli drop out. Pio Esposito starts in place of Retegui”

Speaking ahead of Thursday evening’s match against Northern Ireland, 2006 World Cup winner Luca Toni revealed his ideal line-up, opting for a complete overhaul that starts with a change of formation: “To be honest, I don’t like the 3-5-2; it doesn’t convince me. Can I change it? I’d go for a good old 4-4-2.” A mix of stalwarts and new faces: “On the right wing, I’d give Palestra his debut; he’s got pace, good technique and I really like him; he can get to the byline and deliver crosses.” Another new face in midfield: “I’d pick Gatti from Juventus.” Bastoni is out. “In midfield with Chiesa and Politano on the flanks, and up front I’d play Pio Esposito in place of Retegui.”

Here is Luca Toni’s ideal starting XI (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Palestra, Gatti, Calafiori, Dimarco; Politano, Tonali, Barella, Chiesa; Esposito, Kean.