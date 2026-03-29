National team: Locatelli’s dinner with Inter fans sparks anger among Juventus supporters on social media

A dinner among national team teammates, on the eve of a decisive match, has turned into a social media sensation. Manuel Locatelli, Juventus captain, has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after spending an evening in Florence with several Inter players, who have also been called up for the play-off final against Bosnia, with a place at the World Cup at stake.





As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the scene took place at the well-known Trattoria da Tullio, in the hills of Montebeni, where on Friday evening the Juventus midfielder shared a table — and the restaurant’s famous fried steak — with Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella and Pio Esposito. Also with them was Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who was present at Coverciano despite his injury to support the Azzurri squad.



