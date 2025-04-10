Dejan Kulusevski Antonio ConteGetty Images Sport
Napoli send chief negotiator to London to discuss transfer for Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski as Antonio Conte dreams of reunion with Sweden international in Serie A

Antonio Conte dreams of a reunion with Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski, with Napoli's chief negotiator sent to London to discuss possible transfer.

  • Conte wants to reunite with Kulusevski in Serie A
  • Napoli send chief negotiator to London to work on deal
  • Conte and Kulusevski previously worked together at Spurs
