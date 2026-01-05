Mykhailo Mudryk comeback hint? Chelsea send special message to suspended winger despite brutal Raheem Sterling snub

The warmth shown to Mudryk highlights the freezing out of his teammate, Sterling. On December 8, the England international turned 31, but his special day passed without a single mention on any of the Blues' official channels.

That omission was widely viewed as the final confirmation of the winger’s status as persona non grata. The former Manchester City star had been exiled from the first-team squad by Maresca earlier in the season and forced to train with the so-called 'bomb squad'. The "brutal snub", as it was described at the time, signalled that the hierarchy had no intention of repairing that relationship, actively seeking to offload his wages in the upcoming window.

By contrast, the decision to post for the younger forward implies that he remains an asset the club wishes to protect. Unlike Sterling, whose exile was tactical and personal, Mudryk’s absence has been enforced by regulatory bodies.

