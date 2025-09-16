Where is Mykhailo Mudryk? The truth behind Chelsea man's ongoing doping case with winger backed as '100% innocent' despite looming threat of four-year ban

The report states that Mudryk did not knowingly ingest any banned substance, and he reportedly passed an unverified lie detector test earlier this year, too. He came into contact with meldonium, which can increase respiratory capacity and stamina, while on duty with the Ukraine national team. It is 'unclear' how he ingested this, but for the time being, he is training alone in London with a private coach at private facilities, as he cannot go to Chelsea's headquarters. His last public appearance was after the Blues' Conference League final win over Real Betis in late May, a game he watched 'in a private capacity'.

Despite everything, the 24-year-old is said to be in good physical and mental health.