‘My last match’ - Inter Miami's Jordi Alba says MLS Cup final against Vancouver Whitecaps will be special

Alba is stepping into unfamiliar territory this weekend. Not because it’s a final - he’s already appeared in over 20 major finals in his career - but because this one marks the end. When Inter Miami host the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Cup, the Spanish defender will lace up for the last time before officially retiring from professional football.

Speaking during MLS Media Day, Alba emphasized how different this moment feels.

“I knew this would be a new experience, but an appealing one,” he said. “I reunited with former teammates, and it’s clear how much the club has grown. Reaching a final is historic for Inter Miami, and while I’ve been fortunate to play many of them, this one is special because it will be my last. It’s a final — there are no favorites — but if we perform well, we’ll have our chances.”