AFP
'It's my fault' - Gianluigi Buffon admits his role in Zinedine Zidane's red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in 2006 World Cup final
The save that sparked a meltdown
In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardianfollowing the release of his book, 'Saved', Buffon reflected on the 2006 World Cup final and his role in the dismissal of French maestro Zidane. Moments before the infamous headbutt, the Italian goalkeeper produced a world-class reflex save to deny a powerful Zidane header that seemed destined for the back of the net.
"I remember it well," Buffon said. "When Zidane hit the ball he headed with such strength and a kind of nastiness. It was as if he had connected with his foot rather than his head because it was so fast. I knew he was convinced he had scored. So he was frustrated that I saved it but, being the incredible champion he is, I believe he also appreciated my save in the end."
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Reporting the headbutt to the officials
While the world was transfixed by the ball, Buffon was one of the few players who saw the physical altercation between Zidane and Materazzi. The goalkeeper admitted he was instrumental in ensuring the match officials took action against the Real Madrid legend after the linesman missed the initial contact.
"I was about 15 metres away and I could hear the thud," Buffon explained. "If he had done that to anyone else, they would have been knocked out. The linesman didn't see it. The only one who witnessed it was me. So I ran to the referee and assistant in order to attract their attention. Materazzi was on the ground, Zidane was motionless, I was protesting, and finally the game stopped."
When asked about the chaotic incident, the former Juventus shot-stopper quipped: "It's my fault."
The burden of Italian football's decline
Moving from his playing glory to his recent executive role, Buffon expressed his deep pain over Italy failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Having served as head of delegation during their recent playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the former Juventus captain admitted the current state of the Azzurri is hard to stomach.
"It has been a painful page for Italian football and myself," he admitted. "If they had told me this would happen 12 years ago I would have said that it’s much easier to see 1,000 aliens around me rather than Italy not qualifying for three tournaments consecutively. But that’s the reality. In order to overcome this we need to understand why there are difficulties. We need to change. If we are clear about this analysis, we have the potential to create a much better future. But if you deny there is a problem, then that problem will always be there."
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Life after the final whistle
Now 48 and retired since 2023, Buffon spoke candidly about the transition from being an "omnipotent" figure on the pitch to a quieter life away from the spotlight. Despite the legendary status he occupies in Turin and beyond, he insists he does not miss the daily grind of professional football.
"I have very opposite emotions now because, on the one hand, I felt it was the right choice," Buffon said regarding his retirement. "So I was happy to end my journey. But on the other hand I obviously had fears because from that moment on, after nearly 30 years, I knew my life would become completely different. I really don’t miss playing. I’m convinced it was the right time to finish.... I’m now living in a different, quieter way. But I learned to accept it and to move on."