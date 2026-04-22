'It's my fault' - Gianluigi Buffon admits his role in Zinedine Zidane's red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in 2006 World Cup final

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardianfollowing the release of his book, 'Saved', Buffon reflected on the 2006 World Cup final and his role in the dismissal of French maestro Zidane. Moments before the infamous headbutt, the Italian goalkeeper produced a world-class reflex save to deny a powerful Zidane header that seemed destined for the back of the net.

"I remember it well," Buffon said. "When Zidane hit the ball he headed with such strength and a kind of nastiness. It was as if he had connected with his foot rather than his head because it was so fast. I knew he was convinced he had scored. So he was frustrated that I saved it but, being the incredible champion he is, I believe he also appreciated my save in the end."