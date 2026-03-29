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Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup trophy PortugalGetty/GOAL
Emanuele Tramacere

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Mourinho: "If you take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture, Portugal becomes an ordinary team"

C. Ronaldo
J. Mourinho
Portugal
Mexico vs Portugal
Mexico
Friendlies
Inter
Juventus

Portugal came away with a disappointing 0-0 draw from last night’s match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The match featured many key players from the Portuguese squad, such as Nuno Mendes, Chico Conceicao, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Vitinha and Joao Neves, but star player Cristiano Ronaldo was not expected to take part.


And it was precisely this absence, often called for by the general sentiment of the Portuguese fanbase, that sparked a reaction from another giant of the nation’s footballing history, Benfica manager José Mourinho, who, commenting on the match, emphasised how this national team is actually weakened when CR7 is not there.


  • "A NORMAL TEAM"

    Mourinho reiterated how lacklustre Portugal are without the attacking threat of the Al-Nassr star: "Take Cristiano Ronaldo out of the picture and Portugal look like any run-of-the-mill team"

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  • AGAINST THE FANS

    "People keep asking us not to call him up. Well, he didn’t play today and you saw the result. No threat, no fear from the opposition. Just a team being put under pressure by Mexico"

  • RONALDO TERRIFIES HIS OPPONENTS

    "When Ronaldo is on the pitch, the opposition think twice. Without him, they don’t think at all"

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