'The most lethal man in the world!' - Harry Kane labelled as Ballon d'Or favourite amid Bayern Munich goalscoring exploits

This year's Ballon d'Or awards coincide with the World Cup, which will undoubtedly influence the judging. This year, Kane has scored six goals for the England national team. “Harry is the main man," Crouch noted. "An absolute banker for a goal and it doesn’t matter who he is playing against. He’s the most lethal man in the world at the moment and why shouldn’t he be favourite for the Ballon d’Or?

“The World Cup is a huge factor and he’ll have to do well in that. If Bayern are in and around the Champions League final as well I think he’s got a great chance [of winning the Ballon d’Or].”