Morocco’s coach: No one is like Brazil… and this is my take on Senegal’s celebrations

“We’re happy, because that’s what I’ve been saying from the start: we’re preparing for the World Cup, but at the same time we want to win matches,” said Wahbi, as reported by the Moroccan website “Al-Batal”, emphasising the importance of striking a balance between preparation and results.

He explained, “We’ve made changes, but we didn’t want to change the whole team, because that’s important too. When we change a large number of players, they aren’t always in the best conditions to show their potential.”

The Moroccan coach added, “We kept three or four key players to help some of the younger players settle in, and it was important to maintain balance and give everyone a chance.”

He continued, “I wanted to give some players playing time, and perhaps the intensity dropped a little, which is normal in friendly matches after the 65th minute.”

He also revealed the instructions he gave at half-time: “I asked the players to be patient, whilst correcting some details in their positioning and creating more pace in our play.”

Wahbi emphasised that during this training camp he had sought to raise the level of competition among the players, saying: “I wanted the players to make my decision harder regarding the selection for the World Cup squad, through good performances and securing a win.”

He also praised the performance of the Paraguayan team, noting the difficulty of the match: “We played against a strong side, one that was more cohesive and aggressive, and they didn’t leave us with many options, particularly in the first half.”

Wahbi explained, “In the first half, we tried to get into the box, then we made some adjustments at half-time, and there was a clear improvement in the second half.”