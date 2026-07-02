Why Morocco ace Ismael Saibari has picked No.34 shirt at Bayern Munich

Saibari has revealed that his decision to wear the No.34 shirt is a deeply personal tribute to his close friend, Abdelhak Nouri. The former Ajax midfielder tragically collapsed during a friendly against Werder Bremen in 2017, suffering permanent brain damage that ended his promising career.

Explaining the emotional weight behind the choice, Saibari said: "He survived but hasn’t been able to move unaided since then. I’m supporting him by wearing the 34, it was his last number." This gesture echoes a profound tribute shared by several players across European football who have donned the shirt number to honour Nouri's legacy and keep his memory alive on the pitch.



