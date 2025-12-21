Morgan Rogers responds to Jude Bellingham & Cole Palmer competition for England after Aston Villa ace continues hot streak with Man Utd double

Speaking to BBC Sport after Villa's win against United, Rogers said of the battle to start for England: "I just focus on myself and try to improve. Find my form, find my best level every game and see where that takes me. There's a whole heap of quality out there and I'm just trying to compete. I'm just giving my all."

"I play football to try and fulfil my potential and be the best version of myself as possible. I try my hardest, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't, but I keep working hard and wherever it takes me, it takes me," he added to Sky Sports.

Rogers was also quizzed on how he and his Villa team-mates managed to put a dreadful start to the season behind them to climb to third in the Premier League table, sitting only three points behind Arsenal heading into Christmas. "Just sticking true to us," he replied. "That is the most important thing. We did what we always do. Nothing changed but we just worked that little bit harder, honed the details a little bit more, and gave that little bit more as a team. We stick together as a unit and there's no surprise that you see it in the results."

Despite sitting in the top three, Rogers claims Villa aren't dreaming of the title just yet. "You make those conversations, not us. We're firmly focused on the task at hand and handling it each game," he said.