Morgan Rogers explains how Xabi Alonso convinced him to join Chelsea as new British record signing reunites with 'best friend' Cole Palmer

Despite interest from other major Premier League rivals, the lure of playing for the London giants and working specifically under the tutelage of Alonso proved impossible for the England international to turn down. Explaining his decision in his first interview since the move, Rogers pointed to the tactical alignment between him and his new boss.

"I’ve had a few conversations with him and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate," Rogers revealed to Chelsea's official website. "It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here."