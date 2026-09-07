Morgan Rogers defiant after Arsenal hand Xabi Alonso his first defeat as Chelsea boss

Three victories to start his tenure had fueled optimism that Alonso could enjoy a seamless transition at Stamford Bridge, but the Spaniard was handed a reality check on Sunday afternoon. Despite an early lead provided by Rogers, Chelsea were eventually pegged back and beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in north London. It represented the first taste of defeat for Alonso since he took the reins at Cobham, following a perfect opening stretch that included wins over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as a Carabao Cup victory against Luton Town.

Speaking after the final whistle at the Emirates, the forward was quick to point out that the team is still very much in its infancy under Alonso’s leadership. "It’s only the fourth game under him. We know we’ve got work to do. Even after the three wins, we knew work was needed, so it doesn’t change. We stay fully focused and move forward," Rogers said. "There is still stuff for us to work on. We’re still new, with a new manager, trying to combine our ideas and get better and better. But we will. We know we will."