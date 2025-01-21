More series to come!? Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhnney to make Welcome to Wrexham for ‘as long as they can’ as Deadpool actor more emotionally attached to Red Dragons than Marvel role in Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds is more emotionally attached to Welsh football than he is Deadpool and will make ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ for “as long as possible”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Superstar owners fully invested in Red Dragons
- Looking to make history with third promotion
- Every move continues to be caught on camera