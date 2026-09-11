Getty Images Sport
Monaco star Lamine Camara explains collapsed Chelsea move after frantic transfer deadline day saga
Deadline day disappointment for Camara
Speaking in a press conference ahead of Monaco's clash with Strasbourg, Camara addressed the dramatic collapse of his proposed move. Chelsea had identified Camara as their primary target after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £120 million. Despite having two initial bids rejected, Chelsea eventually reached an agreement with Monaco worth €55m for Camara. However, the move collapsed in the final hours of the window after Monaco pulled out of the agreement because their separate £40m deal to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton broke down. This sudden reversal left Camara unable to complete his move to London.
- AFP
Moving on from the collapsed deal
Reflecting further in the press room on that chaotic deadline day, Camara stressed his desire to look forward rather than dwell on the past. "It’s true that it was a hectic moment, but as you know, that is part of being a professional footballer. I tried to be professional and not think too much about it," Camara said.
"Did I want to leave? That makes you think that I wasn’t living in the present with the team. There was the possibility [of me joining Chelsea]. At the last minute, it didn’t happen […] if another chance [to leave for a big club] doesn’t come up, it is because I threw in the towel or didn’t work hard enough. Football moves quickly and maybe other chances will come. For now, I am focused on what I can bring and on the season at Monaco."
Agent criticises the transfer process
Camara also revealed that Monaco teammate Denis Zakaria helped him refocus ahead of returning to league action. However, Camara's agent, Diomansy Kamara, took to Instagram to express his immense frustration.
"We have to get out of this logic where the African player can sometimes give the feeling that he is just a commodity: you buy it, you set its price, you negotiate its future and, too often, your will seems to go to the background," Kamara stated. "Our African players deserve respect. The respect of their work. The respect of their career. Respecting their ambitions. The respect of their voices. A transfer shouldn’t just be a matter of two clubs and numbers. Behind every contract, there’s a man, a career, dreams and life choices."
- AFP
What next for Camara and Chelsea?
Camara must now reintegrate into the Monaco squad and maintain his form in Ligue 1 to attract future offers. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso and Chelsea have to navigate the first half of the season without a direct replacement for Fernandez. Chelsea will likely monitor Camara over the coming months and could potentially submit another offer when the transfer window reopens in January.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting