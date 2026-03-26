Monaco: Pogba scores again after four years in a friendly against Brentford

It may have been a friendly, but Paul Pogba’s return to scoring is making headlines. The French midfielder found the net during the match organised by Monaco against Brentford’s Under-23s, which ended 2-1 in favour of the English side. The fixture served to give him some playing time and to see the former Juventus man find the back of the net again, a full four years on from his last goal.

It has been a very difficult year for Pogba and his revival with Monaco has not, so far, gone to plan. In the latter part of the season, however, the 1993-born player could return to lend a hand to his teammates, and the goal, even if in a friendly, may be the first sign of a resurgence.