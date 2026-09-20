'Big matches require big players!' – Fabinho raves about Mohamed Salah after sensational hat-trick demolition

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah produced a staggering individual display to guide Trabzonspor to a resounding 4-0 victory over Super Lig leaders Galatasaray at Papara Park. The 34-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute before setting up Noah Saviolo for his side's second.

Salah netted again just before half-time to extend the lead to 3-0.

He completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, capping off a perfect evening for new manager Thomas Reis.



