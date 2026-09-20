Anadolu Agency
'Big matches require big players!' – Fabinho raves about Mohamed Salah after sensational hat-trick demolition
Salah dismantles league leaders Galatasaray with treble
Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah produced a staggering individual display to guide Trabzonspor to a resounding 4-0 victory over Super Lig leaders Galatasaray at Papara Park. The 34-year-old opened the scoring in the fourth minute before setting up Noah Saviolo for his side's second.
Salah netted again just before half-time to extend the lead to 3-0.
He completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, capping off a perfect evening for new manager Thomas Reis.
- Seskim Photo TR
Fabinho praises Salah's relentless big-game mentality
Speaking after the match, Trabzonspor midfielder Fabinho praised his long-time team-mate for delivering under immense pressure against their fiercest rivals. The Brazilian expressed delight at sharing the pitch with Salah once again, highlighting his elite standard of consistency.
Fabinho noted that the forward's hard work inspires complete confidence throughout the entire squad.
"Big matches require big players. You expect players like him to do something, and Salah is always there," Fabinho stated. "He's a very hard worker. We are more dangerous when we're with him. His first hat-trick, I'm incredibly happy. I congratulate him."
Galatasaray unravel as Red cards complete nightmare
Galatasaray's evening disintegrated further in the second period as Trabzonspor maintained relentless pressure. Visiting head coach Okan Buruk was sent to the stands in the 72nd minute for protesting, leaving his team without leadership on the touchline.
Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu then received a direct red card following a VAR review for a foul late in the contest.
The victory lifted Trabzonspor to 10 points in the standings, firmly declaring their presence in the title race.
- Anadolu Agency
Perfect springboard ahead of international break
The historic victory provides Trabzonspor with maximum confidence as the Super Lig pauses for the upcoming international window. With Reis newly installed at the helm, the coaching staff will use the break to further integrate tactical ideas.
Having been directly involved in all four goals, Salah heads into the break in peak physical condition.
Trabzonspor will look to build on this statement win when domestic action resumes.
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