Ahmed Refaat
Chris Burton

Mohamed Salah's former team-mate Ahmed Refaat suffers on-pitch heart attack and stops breathing 'for more than an hour' as Egyptian Premier League game is suspended due to shocking incident

EgyptMohamed SalahLiverpoolFuture FCWorld CupPremier League

Mohamed Salah’s former international team-mate, Ahmed Refaat, suffered an on-pitch heart attack that saw him stop breathing “for more than an hour”.

  • Forward collapsed on the field
  • Was rushed to hospital
  • Modern Future FC providing updates

