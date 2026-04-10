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Mohamed Salah sends emotional message to Andy Robertson after Liverpool team-mate's exit announcement
A legend's tribute to a friend
Taking to social media to share his feelings, Salah posted a collection of images showcasing the duo's long-standing partnership on Merseyside. The Egyptian forward struggled to find the right words for a departure that marks the end of an era for the Reds, highlighting the deep personal bond they have formed since both arrived at the club in the summer of 2017.
He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) @MoSalah: "With these pictures showing the bond we shared, I almost felt I could get away with saying nothing about you leaving. It’s been an honour to be your teammate and your friend. You’ve won it all and you leave as a legend. I’m sure we will meet again."
The message comes after Robertson had led the dressing room tributes to Salah following the forward's own exit announcement, reflecting a mutual respect between two Anfield greats.
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The end of a nine-year journey
Liverpool officially confirmed that the Scotland captain will bring his decorated nine-year spell to a conclusion when his contract expires this summer. Signed from Hull City for a modest fee, the 32-year-old has surpassed all expectations, becoming a fundamental pillar of teams that conquered England, Europe, and the world under Jurgen Klopp and later Arne Slot. The club acknowledged his immense contribution, noting he will depart as a "genuine Liverpool legend" after making 373 appearances.
Reflecting on his decision, the Scotland international admitted that walking away from Anfield is the hardest thing he has had to do. "It has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years," Robertson said. "But for me, players move on, other people move on – the thing that stays the same is the club and obviously the fans. I’ve had an amazing nine years here. I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is."
Massive exodus at Anfield
Robertson’s departure coincides with a significant transition period for Liverpool, as he becomes the second high-profile star to announce a summer exit. While Salah is walking away after agreeing to terminate his deal one year early, Robertson leaves as a free agent. The double departure signifies a changing of the guard, with the club moving toward a younger core while waving goodbye to the veterans of their most successful side in decades.
The Scotsman has found himself as more of a squad player this term, often playing second fiddle to summer arrival Milos Kerkez. Despite falling down the pecking order, he remains determined to finish his final campaign on a high, stating: "I’m still fully focused on trying to end this season as positively as possible, to help these lads and to try to give a few more good moments to the fans. That’s my aim and hopefully then we can do it."
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A legacy written in silverware
Robertson leaves behind a trophy cabinet that includes nine pieces of silverware, most notably the two Premier League titles and the 2019 Champions League. His statistical contribution is equally impressive, having recorded 82 goal involvements from the backline during his time in a red shirt. His relentless energy on the left flank became a signature of Liverpool’s identity, making him one of the most beloved figures in the modern Kop era.