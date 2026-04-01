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Khaled Mahmoud

Arne Slot confirms Liverpool injury boost as Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak set to return

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Liverpool have been handed a significant double boost ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Manchester City this Saturday. Head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that both Mohamed Salah - who has already announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season - and Alexander Isak are expected to return to team training this week.

  • Slot provides Isak fitness update

    Isak is finally closing in on his long-awaited return to the pitch after a gruelling layoff. The Swedish international has been sidelined since December after suffering a broken leg during a Premier League fixture against Tottenham, but his recovery has now reached a critical turning point.

    Before his injury, Isak had featured in 16 games across all competitions for Liverpool, scoring just three goals and providing a single assist during his debut campaign. However, the tide seems to be turning for the Swedish star. Discussing the striker's progress, Slot said: "I think Alex is in a really good place because Sweden qualified for the World Cup yesterday evening and apart from that he's going to train with the group again for the first time tomorrow. If you've worked so hard for three, four months or something like that and then to return to team training, that's for everyone very nice. So Alex is, in that sense, in a good place.

    "Of course it's only his first session, after three or four months [out], with the team but it's good to have him back because we all know who we signed and we've signed an incredible striker. So to have him again in a team that's usually generating quite a lot of chances - and maybe not immediately from the first moment that he can start - but to have him back for the last two months is, I think, very helpful for us."

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    Salah ready for City showdown

    While Isak has been out long-term, Salah’s recent muscle injury had caused fresh anxiety at Anfield. The Egyptian talisman missed the clash with Brighton and was excused from international duty, but Slot revealed that the forward's elite mentality has accelerated his comeback.

    "Another example of what makes him special because the moment he got injured there was a bit of a situation where they thought: 'I don't think he's available for City.' But Mo looked at me and said: 'I think I will be available for City,'" Slot told reporters. "He just does so much for his body for such a long time that he recovers so fast. So, he will train with the team again tomorrow and if everything works well then he's available to be with us at City."


  • Alisson and Frimpong injury update

    It was not all positive news for the Reds, as goalkeeper Alisson Becker "will be out for a bit longer" after withdrawing from the Brazil squad, and concerns remain over Jeremie Frimpong following a setback with Netherlands. Slot explained that Frimpong’s international withdrawal was precautionary, but added that he "will have a scan" to see if the issue is severe.


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    Chiesa 'back in the mix' for City clash

    On a brighter note, Federico Chiesa is back in the mix after returning to training today, with Slot confirming he "will be available for the game on the weekend". Despite the defensive worries, the return of Salah and Isak provides a major mental and tactical lift for the squad as they head into the business end of the season.

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