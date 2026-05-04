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MLS Winners and Losers May 4GOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS Winners and Losers: Martin Ojeda dominates Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Evander finds his shooting boots, and is Bruce Arena the best coach in the league?

FEATURES
Inter Miami CF
Orlando City
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC
San Jose Earthquakes
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
Minnesota United
B. Arena
Evander Ferreira

Miami and Orlando served up a Florida classic, but it was a mixed weekend for some of the biggest managers in MLS.

Are Orlando City SC and Inter Miami that much of a derby? In all honesty, the narrative feels a little forced. There's not much needle here, not much anger. If these two teams really dislike each other that much, they don't do loads to show it. In fact, what the fixture needed was a classic, something to reflect on. Well, how does one of the biggest collapses in MLS Regular Season history sound? Miami were cruising, up 3-0, and looking like they would basically just pile on from there.

But Orlando roared back, scored four straight, and sent Miami to a 4-3 loss in their new digs. It wasn't a disaster for Lionel Messi and Co. But it was close.

Yet there were other big moments in MLS this weekend. Evander, always in the MVP conversation, showed some MVP form in a big win for Cincy. Cristian Roldan had a day to forget - and encapsulated why he might still be on the bubble for the USMNT. And Henrik Rydstrom showed exactly why it's so hard to follow in the footsteps of a club legend.

GOAL runs down the Winners and Losers of another captivating weekend in Major League Soccer...

  • Martin Ojeda Orlando City 2026Getty

    WINNER: Martin Ojeda

    There was one Argentine attacker who drew the headlines at Nu Stadium on Saturday evening, and his name is not Lionel Messi. Martin Ojeda, in fairness, is a talented presence in the final third. He is, in fact, one of the few good things about an otherwise pretty miserable Orlando City this year. What he was not supposed to do, though, is drop a hat-trick on Inter Miami and lead the Lions to a historic win against their Florida rivals.

    But conventions seldom apply in this league, and Ojeda turned it on. His first two goals were lovely things - instinctive turns and angled finishes. The third was a cool penalty kick. And Orlando were excellent value for the win.

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  • Guillermo HoyosGetty

    LOSER: Guillermo Hoyos

    They called Guillermo Hoyos 'Messi's godfather.' And for good reason. Hoyos is an ever-present force in the Argentine's life, and when Inter Miami were looking for a manager, it turned out that this guy was sort of sitting around, waiting to be chosen. As for Hoyos' managerial credentials? Well, those are a little mixed. Sure, he has coached all over, but sustained success has never really been his forte.

    This was, in fairness, his first loss at the helm. But it was a worrying one. And even less impressive? The fact that the manager took just one question at the presser before storming out.



  • San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport

    WINNER: Bruce Arena

    San Jose are a truly good story in a league that maybe needs more of them. MLS, these days, is all about big names, big money, and big spending. This is not the Earthquakes.They have the lowest squad value in the league. They are comprised, mostly, of American talent. They have a solid NCAA presence. It all feels a bit old school - in a way.

    And they also have an old-school coach. Bruce Arena had immense highs and devastating lows as USMNT manager. But he also knows how to put a winning team together, as evidenced by his time in MLS, where he's won nine major trophies. And he is doing just that with San Jose. The California side is, by some distance, the best team in MLS this season. And it's been done the old-fashioned way. Sure, Timo Werner is a singular star. But there's a top team around him, and they provided that again on the road against Toronto in a 1-1 draw.

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  • Henrik RydstromGetty

    LOSER: Henrik Rydstrom

    What's a more difficult task, following Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, or Wilfried Nancy at Columbus Crew? Jokes aside, think about it. Both are elite managers who oversaw unprecedented success at a club. Both played unique football. Both are immensely likeable characters. It is always hard to step out of the shadow of a legend, and Henrik Rydstrom hasn't quite managed it.

    Yes, there's been a bit of bad luck for the Crew - not least a torn ACL for Wessam Abou Ali. But Rydstrom can't get much going. The Crew lost to a James Rodriguez-less Minnesota on Saturday. It's their fifth of the season, and it's difficult to see how they can turn things around anytime soon.

  • EvanderGetty

    WINNER: Evander

    It's good to see Evander cooking again. The Brazilian had a rough start to the season, picking up a knock in Cincinnati's first game and struggling to get things going after. But he has recaptured some of his old samba magic of late. And he was magnificent on Saturday against Chicago.

    He scored three, including a clutch 97th-minute penalty, to see off an Eastern Conference rival. Cincinnati haven't quite convinced yet. And they might be a player short in attack. But Evander finding some form would be massive.

  • Cristian Roldan Getty

    LOSER: Cristian Roldan

    From Mauricio Pochettino's perfect player to a guy who makes mistakes too often? OK, that might be harsh on Roldan, who's a truly excellent MLS midfielder. He is a grizzled vet of this league who can do a bit of everything. He probably does not get the love he deserves. He had a rough one on Saturday, though.

    An attempted backpass turned into a remarkably kind layoff as Seattle dropped points to a pretty miserable Sporting KC. There will be other days, but this wasn't a great moment for the USMNT World Cup hopeful.