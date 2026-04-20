MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi takes the plaudits in front of record Mile High Stadium crowd, but is it time to question Mikey Varas' tactics at San Diego FC?

It's impossible to know what, exactly, was going through Messi's head in the 79th minute of Inter Miami's game against the Colorado Rapids. But it probably went something like "I am not dropping points in front of the second-highest attended match in MLS history." Messi is no stranger to the big occasion, and this guy has played in World Cup finals. But this did feel like one of those moments where something takes over a little. The Argentine had done his typical late-career thing for most of the game against the Rapids, chipping in here and there, floating in and out of the contest.

But late in the second half, he woke up. He picked up the ball a little into Colorado's half, and then ducked, dinked, and dived through the Rapids defense. The finish was a truly lovely one, too: no backlift, around the defender, into the top corner. Messi has scored that goal hundreds of times, and it was no less spectacular here.

Of course, it comes at the end of a weird week for Miami. Javier Mascherano left the club on Tuesday, much to the shock of the MLS world. Miami defender Noah Allen said it was on the players to turn things around:

"Above all else, we needed to take charge of the situation and return to winning ways, which was the unfinished business we had to address. Of course, we also needed to fine-tune a few things during these few days; but, as I was just saying, we need to keep working and keep improving, because we still have plenty of room to grow. So, step by step, we will grow," he said after the game.

A 3-2 win is a fine start.